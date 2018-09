Images using projection-mapping technology are beamed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building during an event in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 24, 2017, to celebrate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics announced Wednesday they were looking to recruit some 80,000 volunteers for the event.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old at the time of the Games, and of either Japanese nationality or of foreign nationality with a valid visa to stay in the country during the event, according to a statement by the committee.