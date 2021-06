Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto attends a news conference after a meeting with local municipalities working group hosted by the government in Tokyo, Japan, 23 June 2021, on the day to mark one month to go until the opening of the Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) outbreak. EPA-EFE/ISSEI KATO / POOL

A security guard is seen through an Olympic Rings monument near the National Stadium, the main stadium of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Safety to take precedent over fun at Tokyo 2020, organizers say

With just 30 days to go before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the president of the organizing committee said Wednesday that safety will take precedent over fun at the event.

Seiko Hashimoto told reporters that festivities must be curbed as it was important to avoid large movements of people during the event.