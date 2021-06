Visitors take commemorating photos with an Olympic Rings monument at the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) near the New National Stadium, an Olympic Stadium for the Tokyo 2020, in Tokyo, Japan, 23 May 2021, two months before the opening of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An elderly woman walks past the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo, Japan, 09 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

General view of an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games estimate that there will be about seven Covid-19 cases per day among people involved in the event, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Saturday.

The estimate was presented at a Friday meeting of experts on anti-covid measures, and was prepared by the organizing committee and the Tokyo authorities based on the number of people who tested positive during a test event conducted in May.