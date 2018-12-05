Children splash water onto the ground to cool down with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascot Miraitowa (L) and Paralympics mascot Someity (R) at the venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics countdown ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The International Olympic Committee and the organizing committee of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games said on Wednesday that they are considering bringing forward the start of the marathon competition to 5:30 or 6 am to avoid the intense heat expected during the tournament.

The measure was proposed by a committee of experts appointed by the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organizers and discussed during meetings held between the two sides recently in Tokyo, Joan Coates, head of the Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission, said at a press conference in the capital.