A file photo of the president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori. Streamline, reduce and adjust are some of the verbs now being uttered by organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Games, which have been pushed back to the summer of 2021 due to the global pandemic. But even though a wide range of changes are being considered, the organizers for the most part emphatically insist there is no talk of canceling next year's Olympics. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON/File