Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games said Wednesday they expect to save around $280 million with a series of measures to simplify the event.
(L to R) Toshiro Muto CEO and Yoshiro Mori president and Spokesperson Masa Takaya of Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) during a press conference at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower in Tokyo, Japan, 07 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Rodrigo Reyes Marin / POOL
Toshiro Muto CEO of Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) during a press conference at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower in Tokyo, Japan, 07 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Rodrigo Reyes Marin / POOL
Yoshiro Mori, President of Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020), during a press conference at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower in Tokyo, Japan, 07 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Rodrigo Reyes Marin / POOL
Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games said Wednesday they expect to save around $280 million with a series of measures to simplify the event.