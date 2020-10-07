(L to R) Toshiro Muto CEO and Yoshiro Mori president and Spokesperson Masa Takaya of Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) during a press conference at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower in Tokyo, Japan, 07 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Rodrigo Reyes Marin / POOL

Toshiro Muto CEO of Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) during a press conference at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower in Tokyo, Japan, 07 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Rodrigo Reyes Marin / POOL