Staff from the Organizing Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games demonstrate how to wear a mask to staff performing spectators during a screening test in Tokyo Big Sight, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Security personnel from the Organizing Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games demonstrate measuring the body temperature of staff performing spectators during a screening test in Tokyo Big Sight, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Staff from the Organizing Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games stand in front of the emblem of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during a screening test in Tokyo Big Sight, in Tokyo, Japan, 21 October 2020. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have put the security measures they are considering to the test, in which anti-COVID-19 measures such as the use of heat-sensitive stickers will be added to routine controls.