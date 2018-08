Images using projection-mapping technology are beamed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building during a event in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 24, 2017, to celebrate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which takes place in three years time. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will use facial recognition technology to enhance the safety of the athletes, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

This will be the first time such a security system will be used at the Olympics, said Japanese tech firm NEC Corp, which is responsible for developing the product.