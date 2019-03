Tadahiro Nomura, three-time Olympic judo champion, displays the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch during an unveiling ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 20, 2019, one year before the arrival of the Olympic flame in Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Milo Takeda, Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay Committee member, shows the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay emblem during an unveiling ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 20, 2019, one year before the arrival of the Olympic flame in Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tadahiro Nomura, three-time Olympic judo champion, shows the top of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch during an unveiling ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 20, 2019, one year before the arrival of the Olympic flame in Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tadahiro Nomura, three-time Olympic judo champion, shows the top of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch during an unveiling ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 20, 2019, one year before the arrival of the Olympic flame in Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Wednesday unveiled the design of its relay torch, inspired by Japan's cherry blossoms.

The organizing committee presented the design of the torch at an event in Tokyo, exactly a year before the torch begins its relay through Japan, coinciding with the blooming of the country's famous cherry blossoms.