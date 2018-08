Children splash water onto the ground to cool down with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascot Miraitowa (L) and Paralympics mascot Someity (R) at the venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics countdown ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was considering various measures to tackle potential extreme heat, as the country emerged from one of the worst summer heatwaves on record.

Friday saw temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit), a significant drop from last month's record-setting highs of 41.4 degrees, which led to concerns surrounding the health of athletes and spectators at the Olympics. The Games are scheduled to take place between Jul. 24 to Aug. 9, 2020.