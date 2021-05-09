Tokyo’s Olympic stadium on Sunday hosted an athletics competition involving hundreds of athletes, including foreigners, as a test-run ahead of the Games this summer.
General view of an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
US sprinter Justin Gatlin reacts after competing in a men'Äôs 100m heat during an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
A large screen advertises social distancing during an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
Kenyan Kiplagat Philemon (C) competes in the men'Äôs 3000m steeplechase final during an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
Staff members wear protective gear during an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
A woman (C) raises a starter pistol during an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
