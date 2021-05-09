General view of an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

US sprinter Justin Gatlin reacts after competing in a men'Äôs 100m heat during an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A large screen advertises social distancing during an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kenyan Kiplagat Philemon (C) competes in the men'Äôs 3000m steeplechase final during an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Staff members wear protective gear during an Athletics test event entitled 'READY STEADY TOKYO-Athletics' at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON