Fireworks light up the sky near the illuminated Olympic Rings monument at Odaiba Marine Park waters in Tokyo on Jan. 24, 2020 as the Rainbow Bridge is illuminated in rainbow colors to commemorate the six months countdown before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Fireworks light up the sky near the illuminated Olympic Rings monument at Odaiba Marine Park waters in Tokyo on Jan. 24, 2020 as the Rainbow Bridge is illuminated in rainbow colors to commemorate the six months countdown before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Fireworks light up the sky near the illuminated Olympic Rings monument at Odaiba Marine Park waters in Tokyo on Jan. 24, 2020 as the Rainbow Bridge is illuminated in rainbow colors to commemorate the six months countdown before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Olympic Rings monument illuminated at Odaiba Marine Park waters in Tokyo on Jan. 24, 2020 as the Rainbow Bridge is illuminated in rainbow colors to commemorate the six months countdown before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Giant Olympic rings were lit up on Friday in the Japanese capital to mark the exit-month countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, along with a firework display near the Tokyo bay.

The Olympic Games are set to kick off on 24 July, exactly six months from Friday, when the Organizing Committee decided to celebrate the countdown at the Odaiba Marine Park, which would host the open-water marathon swimming and the triathlon events during the Games.