Birhane Dibaba of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to take the second place in the women's race of the Tokyo Marathon 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, 01 March 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the women's race of the Tokyo Marathon 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, 01 March 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

The organizers of the Tokyo Marathon have postponed this year's edition of the event to March 2022 because of the surge in Covid-19 cases fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus.

“We have decided to postpone the Tokyo Marathon 2021 to Mar.6 (Sunday) of the next year,” the Tokyo Marathon Foundation said in a statement, announcing its decision finalized by the board of directors on Friday night.