Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (L) and Tokyo 2020 organizing committee Vice-president Toshiaki Endo (R) speak during the unveiling event for the statues of Miraitowa and Someity, the official mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan, 14 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

The unveiled statues of Miraitowa and Someity, official mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, are displayed to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan, 14 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

The statues of Miraitowa (L) and Someity (R), the official mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, as well as a display of the Olympic symbol at Mt. Takao, on monitor, are unveiled by officials and guests to mark 100 days before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan, 14 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Eugene Hoshiko / POOL

With exactly 100 days to go before the inauguration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Japanese capital held a subdued event Wednesday in which it unveiled statues of the Olympic rings as well as the mascots of the games.

The closed-door ceremony, broadcast online, was held simultaneously outside the Tokyo government building and Mount Takao, located in the west of the Japanese capital. EFE