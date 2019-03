Japanese athletes and school children display the Tokyo 2020 sports pictograms during an event in Tokyo,Japan, Mar 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday unveiled the official sport pictograms, some of which were originally introduced at the Tokyo Olympics of 1964.

The set consists of 50 pictograms although the there are 33 sports in the competition, because some have several disciplines that have also been represented, the Olympic Committee said.