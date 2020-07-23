A giant Olympic rings monument is illuminated before the Rainbow bridge at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 16 July 2020 (issued 22 July 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games countdown clock reflected in a puddle in front of Tokyo station in Tokyo, Japan, 15 July 2020 (issued 23 July 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A giant Olympic rings monument is seen before the Rainbow bridge at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 16 July 2020 (issued 22 July 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Clouds of uncertainty engulf the Tokyo Olympics amid many unanswered questions with exactly a year to go before the mega event kicks off after being delayed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.