Journalists at work in the Main Press Center of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

General view of the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan, 22 July 2021. EPA-EFE/AYANO SATO

One of the creative directors of the Tokyo 2020 opening and closing ceremonies was dismissed from his role on Thursday amid criticism of past comments on the Holocaust, the organizing committee said at a press conference.

Kentaro Kobayashi, a comedian and theater director, was let go after a video emerged of him joking about the Holocaust, reportedly as part of a 1998 skit that included the phrase: "Let's play Holocaust."