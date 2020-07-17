The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games said facilities already lined up for the international sporting event such as the Athletes Village and media centers will be available next year.
Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee, attends a news conference after giving a presentation to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about progress towards the rearrangement of the summer games next year, in Tokyo, Japan, 17 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL
Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee, puts off his protective face mask as he attends a news conference after giving a presentation to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about progress towards the rearrangement of the summer games next year, in Tokyo, Japan, 17 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL
Olympic and Paralympic Village of Tokyo 2020 Olympics under construction is seen during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan, 03 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
