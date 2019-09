Journalists and guests react as artificial snow is sprayed at Sea Forest Waterway, the venue for 2020 Olympic rowing and canoe events, in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games used artificial snow machines on Friday to test their effectiveness as a measure to counter the heat expected to hit the Japanese capital during the sports event next year.

The artificial snow was sprayed during the canoe sprint events held at the Sea Forest Waterway, in the Tokyo Bay area, which will also be a venue for rowing and canoeing events.