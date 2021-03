Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto (L) applauds next to a member of Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, carrying the torch during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

Japanese Azusa Iwashimizu (3-R), a member of Japan women's national football team, carries the Olympic Torch as a guard holds a sign about COVID-19 precautions, during the torch relay grand start outside J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE/PHILIP FONG / POOL

The torch is prepared to be lit during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM KYUNG-HOON / POOL

The Olympic torch relay for the Tokyo Summer Games began in northeast Japan's Fukushima prefecture on Thursday with members of the national women's football team carrying the flame under anti-Covid-19 measures.

After a restricted ceremony with no public attendance to prevent Covid-19 infections, the relay started at J-Village, a sports facility that until recently had served as a logistics base for clean-up efforts after the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. EFE-EPA