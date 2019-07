The Tokyo Olympics Bronze medal is displayed after the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Olympics Silver medal is displayed after the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Olympics Gold medal is displayed after the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Olympics medals (top to bottom: Silver, Gold and Bronze) are displayed after the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

IOC President Thomas Bach (2-R) shakes hands with Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiko Mori (2-L) past Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike during the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

IOC President Thomas Bach (L) presents invitation for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to Japan Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita (R) during the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

IOC President Thomas Bach (2-R) listens to Olympic Anthem with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiko Mori (2-L) and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike during the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

IOC President Thomas Bach (C) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2-R), while Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiko Mori (R), Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (2-L) and Japan Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita look on during the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese capital is well prepared to host the Olympics 2020, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Wednesday, a year before the Games begin in Tokyo.

Thomas Bach praised the city’s readiness at a countdown ceremony held in the Japanese capital by the Games' organizers to assess the state of preparedness for the sporting event, which also involved various Japanese national and regional authorities.