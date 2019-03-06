Ronielson da Silva Barbosa (L) of Atletico Paranaense vies for the ball with Danovis Banguero Lerma (R) of Deportes Tolima, during the first date of Group G of the Copa Libertadores, between Deportes Tolima of Colombia and Atletico Paranaense of Brazil, in The Manuel Murillo Torode Stadium in Ibague, Colombia, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Cuellar

Colombian club Deportes Tolima on Tuesday upset Brazil's Atletico Paranaense - the 2018 Copa Sudamericana champions - 1-0 thanks to a goal by left-back Danovis Banguero in a Group G match on the opening day of the 2019 Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

Playing at their home ground, the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibague, the Colombians edged past the Brazilians in a closely fought match thanks to a goal from Banguero, who knocked in a rebound from the Paranaense keeper Santos after a header from an inswinging free-kick.