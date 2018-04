America's Oribe Peralta (L) fights for the ball with Monterrey's Nicolas Sanchez (R) during a Mexican league Clausura tournament match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Morelia's Carlos Guzman (L) battles for the ball with Toluca's Angel Reyna (R) during a Mexican Clausura tournament match at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, on April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Morelia's Sebastian Vegas (R) fights for the ball with Toluca's Rubens Sambueza (L) during a Mexican Clausura tournament mach at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, on April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Argentine Alexis Canelo scored a late goal to give Toluca a 1-0 win over Morelia, helping his team tighten its hold on the top spot in the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament.

The 26-year-old Canelo scored with just 10 minutes left in Saturday's match at Morelos Stadium.