Players of the Diablos Rojos de Toluca celebrate a goal against Tigres on Aug. 11, 2018 in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA- EFE/Miguel Sierra

Argentines Santiago Garcia and Pedro Canelo each scored a goal over the weekend, leading Toluca to a 2-0 win over Puebla and putting the club in the top spot in the Mexican league standings.

The teams were unable to get anything going in the first half of Sunday's match, with Puebla failing to mount an attack and Toluca trying to hold the line at home.