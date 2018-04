Toluca's Maximiliano Perg (R) fights for the ball with Tigres' Luis Rodríguez (C), during their match in Toluca, Mexico, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Toluca's Angel Reyna (R) fights for the ball with Tigres' Enner Valencia (L), during their match in Toluca, Mexico, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Toluca's Angel Reyna (R) celebrates with his teammates Jorge Sartiaguin (C) and Maximiliano Perg (R) after scoring a goal against Tigres, during their match corresponding to 14th date of the Mexican soccer tournament, held at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Toluca on Sunday beat reigning Mexican champions Tigres 1-0 to increase their lead at the top of the table in the Clausura tournament of the Liga MX.

Angel Reyna scored the decisive goal for Toluca in the 57th minute in a match in which both teams played on the front foot, but missed several chances.