Toluca's players celebrate a goal against Necaxa during the tenth round Apertura Tournament soccer match between Toluca and Necaxa at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

Rodrigo Salinas of Toluca celebrates a goal against Necaxa during the tenth round Apertura Tournament soccer match between Toluca and Necaxa at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

The Diablos del Toluca defeated Necaxa 3-2 Saturday in a match of alternate dominance and jumped to third place in the classification of the 2018 Apertura tournament in Mexican soccer.

The Mexicans Rodrigo Salinas (m.51) and Alexis Vega (m.80), and the Colombian Luis Quiñones (m.60) scored for Toluca, while the Mexican Sebastián Córdova (m.41) and the Chilean Matías Fernández (m. .88) converted by Necaxa.