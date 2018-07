Toluca's Rubens Sambueza (L) vies for the ball with Santos' Jose Vazquez (R) during the Mexican Tournament second leg final match between Santos and Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE NUNEZ

Argentine midfielder Rubens Sambueza who plays for Mexican club Toluca, was Saturday awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the Liga Mx 2017-2018 season, the Mexican league said.

Liga Mx President, Enrique Bonilla, said at the awards ceremony that recognizes the best in Mexican football, held at the Ace Theatre in Los Angeles, in the United States, that it took the league 10 years to recognize Sambueza's skill but that the definitive moment has come.