Toluca player Rodrigo Salinas celebrates after scoring a goal against Veracruz during the 16th week of the Mexican league's Clausura tournament on April 22, 2018, at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Toluca, coached by Argentine Hernan Cristante, blew out Veracruz 3-0 over the weekend, locking down the top spot in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

Sunday's win put Toluca, with 36 points, firmly in control of the No. 1 spot in the standings.