Toluca's Rodrigo Salinas celebrates after scoring a goal against Necaxa during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match played Sept. 22, 2018, at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nuñez

Toluca, managed by Argentine Hernan Cristante, visits Atlas, the worst team in the Liga MX, this week, hoping to keep its winning ways in the Apertura tournament going.

Cristante's squad beat defending champion Santos Laguna, Veracruz and Necaxa in its past three matches, and heads into Friday's match at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara with a record of 6-3-1 and 19 points.