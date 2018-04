Toluca's Osvaldo Gonzalez (L) battles for the ball with Pumas star Nicolas Castillo (R) during the Clausura tournament match played on March 11, 2018, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nuñez

The Toluca Diablos, coached by Argentine Hernan Cristante, hope to extend their nine-match winning streak, the best in the club's history, against the Tijuana Xolos.

Cristante's squad is heading into Thursday's Mexican league Clausura tournament match with a record of 11-2-3, with 36 points, and has already qualified for the playoffs as the top seed.