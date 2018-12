Argentine Hernan Cristante, who manages Liga MX club Toluca, said over the weekend that his squad was training at a good level and ready to make a playoff run in the 2019 Clausura tournament. Mexico City, Estadio Azteca, Mexico. Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez/FILE

Argentine Hernan Cristante, who manages Liga MX club Toluca, said over the weekend that his squad was training at a good level and ready to make a playoff run in the 2019 Clausura tournament.

"The team will continue to move forward in aiming to get the best possible in soccer terms but continues to wait for the addition of some reinforcements," Cristante told reporters Sunday after defeating Veracruz 4-1 in a friendly.