Toluca's Leonel Lopez (R) fights for the ball with Veracruz's Luis Martinez (L) during the 2018 Clausura tournament match played on April 22, 2018, at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Toluca lost to Tijuana over the weekend in the Mexican league, but it retained the top spot in the 2018 Clausura tournament standings.

Tijuana knocked off Toluca 1-0 on Friday, but the Diablos had enough of a points cushion to finish the tournament's regular phase in first place.