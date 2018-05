Morelia's Mario Osuna (L) in action against Antonio Rios (R) of Toluca during their Clausura Tournament quarter-final first leg soccer match at the Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Morelia's Emanuel Loeschbor (R) in action against Pablo Barrientos (L) of Toluca during their Clausura Tournament quarter-final first leg soccer match at the Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Morelia's players celebrate scoaring against Toluca during their Clausura Tournament quarter-final first leg soccer match at the Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Colombian striker Fernando Uribe scored in the 79th minute as Toluca salvaged a 2-2 away draw here against Morelia in quarter-final playoff action in the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship.

Argentine attacking midfielder Pablo Barrientos had opened the scoring for Toluca at the 15-minute mark, but then Morelia hit back with second-half goals by defensive midfielder Mario Osuna in the 56th minute and Argentine center back Emanuel Loeschbor 12 minutes later.