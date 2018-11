America player Andres Ibargüen (R) vies for the ball with Rodrigo Salinas (L) from Toluca on Nov.3, 2018, at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/José Méndez

Brazilian midfielder William Da Silva said that Toluca planned to play tough against America in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX's 2018 Apertura tournament.

"In no way are we victims. To the contrary, we are a big team who want to lift the cup together with our fans. I just arrived to this institution and I have felt the greatness. We got into the playoffs to fight, and that's why starting this Monday our chip has changed to think about the good things that are coming," Da Silva told reporters.