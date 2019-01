The Toluca player Enrique Triverio (r) vies for the ball with Ihiram Muñoz (L) on Sunday, 19, 2018 in the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA- EFE/Jorge Núñez

Argentine Enrique Triverio, of first-place Toluca, tops the scoring list in the Mexican Clausura tournament after two rounds of play.

The 30-year-old Triverio has scored three goals, helping Toluca take the top spot in the standings early in the tournament.