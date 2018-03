Pachuca head coach Diego Alonso gives instructions to his players during the Clausura tournament match against Toluca at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico, on March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera (L) argues with Pachuca's Franco Jara (C) during the Mexican Clausura tournament match played on March 4, 2018, at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Toluca's Rodrigo Salinas (front) and Pachuca's Raul Lopez (back) fight for the ball during the Mexican league Clausura tournament match played on March 4, 2018, at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Toluca defeated Pachuca 2-1 to grab third place in the Mexican soccer league Clausura tournament standings.

Toluca, winner of five of its last 10 matches, now has 18 points in the standings, tying America, which is in second place on goal differential, and trailing leader Santos Laguna by just two points.