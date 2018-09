Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera celebrates his team's goal versus Leon in a Matchday 7 contest of the Mexican league's Apertura championship. The game was played on Aug. 26, 2018, at Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Third-place Santos Laguna will have a chance to move up one position in the standings when it visits Toluca on Sunday in Matchday 8 of 17 in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship.

These two teams played the final of the 2017-2018 season's Clausura championship, which Santos won 3-2 on aggregate.