Photo of Toluca midfielder Leonel Lopez (c) shown during a match against Lobos BUAP in Puebla, Mexico, Mar. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Necaxa midfielder Roberto Alvarado (l) shown during a match against Pumas UNAM at the University's Olympic stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr. 1. 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Necaxa winger Luis Gallegos (l) shown during a match against Pumas UNAM at the University's Olympic stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr. 1. 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Mexico's Liga MX championship leader Toluca will go up against Necaxa on Wednesday for the Clausura 2018 finals.

Their 1-0 win against Tigres on Sunday gained Toluca - led by Argentina's Hernan Cristante - their seventh consecutive victory in the Liga MX Clausura 2018 tournament and, should the team continue its streak, it will advance to the "liguilla," or playoffs.