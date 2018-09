Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen (R) plays a shot on the final day of the Portugal Masters golf tournament in Vilamoura, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA

Australia's Lucas Herbert watches his shot on the final day of the Portugal Masters golf tournament in Vilamoura, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA

England's Tom Lewis poses with his trophy after winning the Portugal Masters golf tournament in Vilamoura, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA

Tom Lewis of the United Kingdom on Sunday won his second Portugal Masters title, following his previous triumph here in Vilamoura in 2011.

Lewis wrapped up the four-day tournament 22 under par, three strokes less than his compatriot Eddie Pepperell, who tied for second with Australia's Lucas Herbert.