German tennis player Tommy Haas poses with the Legends Cup Palma trophy at Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 07 October 2018, after he faced Spanish tennis player Carlos Moya in the final. EPA-EFE/LLITERES

Former German tennis pro Tommy Haas on Sunday became champion of the 2018 ATP Legends Cup after beating Spain's Carlos Moya 6-4 and 6-2 at the Palma Sports-Tenis Club in Mallorca.

Haas, 40, winner of 15 individual ATP titles in his professional career and second in the ATP classification in 2002, reached the final after beating Juan Carlos Ferrero, 38, former number one and recent winner of the Senior Masters Cup tournament in Marbella.