Germany's Toni Kroos (R) reacts after scoring during the UEFA Nations League match between France and Germany at Stade de France in Saint-Denis outside Paris, France, Oct.16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a contract extension that is set to tie him to the club for four seasons, the La Liga side said Monday.

The 29-year-old German international had three years left on his deal but will now stay a further season until 2023 at the club which is presided over by Florentino Perez.