Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F soccer match between Germany and Sweden (2-1) in Sochi, Russia, Jun. 23, 2018.EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Real Madrid's international midfielder Toni Kroos on Sunday was named the best German soccer player of the year by Kicker sports magazine.

Kroos prevailed over Nils Petersen of the Bundesliga team Freiburg in the voting by 185-39, while Schalke's Naldo completed the podium with 38 votes.