Uncle and former coach of Spanish player Rafa Nadal, Toni Nadal, current Mallorca Open Tournament Director attends the opening of the tennis tournament in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, said on Sunday that his nephew was not concerned with staying atop the ATP world ranking.

Roger Federer of Switzerland is set to dethrone Nadal and regain the top spot in the ranking, to be issued on Monday, after reaching the final of the Stuttgart Open, a Wimbledon tune-up event.