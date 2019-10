The Mallorca Open director Toni Nadal speaks during the unveiling of the ATP 250 event in Mallorca, Spain, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ CATI CLADERA

Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, on Friday told Efe that the Spanish tennis star has been training well, something that should help him finish the season strong.

“Rafael could win the Nitto ATP Finals in London,” he told Efe. “It is going to be very difficult because there is Medvedev, Djokovic, Federer”. EFE-EPA