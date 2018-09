Rafael Nadal of Spain receives medical treatment as he plays Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their US Open Tennis Championships semi-final match at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, Sept. 07, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, ranked No. 1 in the world, is expected to be back to competition at the Paris Bercy tournament (one of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events), his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal told EFE on Thursday.

Nadal, 32, announced on Wednesday his withdrawal from the upcoming Asian tour due to a knee injury that forced him out of the US Open semifinal match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.