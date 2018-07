San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker reacts during his teams game against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker of France hobbles of the court after an injury in a play against the Sacramento Kings as San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (R) calls out to the floor during the second half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Tony Parker has agreed a two-year, 10 million-dollar deal with the Charlotte Hornets, bringing an end to 17-year stint with the San Antonio Spurs, during which the Frenchman won four NBA titles.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich issued a statement on Friday after news broke of Parker's move to Charlotte.