Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

One of the most anticipated matches at the French Open on Wednesday, between Austrian Dominic Thiem and Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas had to be postponed to Thursday due to the lack of light.

The encounter between the 40th-seeded Greek and the eighth-seeded Austrian was progressing favorably for the latter.