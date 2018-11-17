Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying (back) shakes hands with Japan's Nozomi Okuhara on Nov. 17, 2018, in Kowloon, Hong Kong, after retiring from their semi-final match at the Hong Kong Open badminton event due to injury. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Japanese men's singles player Kenta Nishimoto stretches to retrieve the shuttle during his Hong Kong Open semi-final match on Nov. 17, 2018, against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu. The tournament is being played in Kowloon, Hong Kong. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Japan badminton star Nozomi Okuhara reaches for the shuttle during her Hong Kong Open semi-final match on Nov. 17, 2018, against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in Kowloon, Hong Kong. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying reaches for the shuttle during her semi-final match on Nov. 17, 2018, against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at the Hong Kong Open, a badminton tournament in Kowloon, Hong Kong. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The world's top-ranked men's and women's singles players were bounced out of the Hong Kong Open badminton event in Saturday's semi-finals, with Japan's Kento Momota unsuccessfully fighting against fatigue and Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying being forced to retire with an injury.

The toll of a long season was apparent in the performance of the men's singles world No. 1, Momota, who started moving sluggishly toward the end of the second game and eventually lost 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in 90 minutes to South Korea's Son Wan-ho.