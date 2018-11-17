The world's top-ranked men's and women's singles players were bounced out of the Hong Kong Open badminton event in Saturday's semi-finals, with Japan's Kento Momota unsuccessfully fighting against fatigue and Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying being forced to retire with an injury.
The toll of a long season was apparent in the performance of the men's singles world No. 1, Momota, who started moving sluggishly toward the end of the second game and eventually lost 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in 90 minutes to South Korea's Son Wan-ho.