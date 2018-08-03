The Indonesian world No. 1 men's doubles team of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon suffered a 21-19, 21-18 quarter-final defeat here Friday at the hands of Japan's Keigo Sonoda and Takeshi Kamura on a day of upsets at badminton's World Championships.
Taking the court at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre about an hour after women's singles world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei was stunned 21-18, 7-21, 21-13 in the quarter-finals by China's He Bingjiao, Sukamuljo and Gideon fell behind 17-9 before mounting a first-game comeback.