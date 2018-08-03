Kento Momota of Japan competes against Sai Praneeth B. of India (not pictured) in men's singles quarter-final action at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU

Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan compete against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia (not pictured) in men's doubles quarter-final action at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU

The Indonesian world No. 1 men's doubles team of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon suffered a 21-19, 21-18 quarter-final defeat here Friday at the hands of Japan's Keigo Sonoda and Takeshi Kamura on a day of upsets at badminton's World Championships.

Taking the court at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre about an hour after women's singles world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei was stunned 21-18, 7-21, 21-13 in the quarter-finals by China's He Bingjiao, Sukamuljo and Gideon fell behind 17-9 before mounting a first-game comeback.