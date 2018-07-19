Top-seeded Alize Cornet defeated Conny Perrin 6-3, 6-3 here Thursday to claim a spot in the quarterfinals.
The Frenchwoman, who is ranked 48th in the world, needed a little more than an hour to prevail over the Swiss player.
Alize Cornet of France in action during her second round match against Conny Perrin of Switzerland at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
Conny Perrin of Switzerland in action during her second round match against Alize Cornet of France at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
Samantha Stosur of Australia in action during her second round match against Patty Schnyder of Switzerland at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
Mandy Minella of Luxembourg celebrates winning her second round match against Johanna Larsson of Sweden at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 19, 2018. EPA/ANTHONY ANEX
