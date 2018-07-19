Alize Cornet of France in action during her second round match against Conny Perrin of Switzerland at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Conny Perrin of Switzerland in action during her second round match against Alize Cornet of France at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Samantha Stosur of Australia in action during her second round match against Patty Schnyder of Switzerland at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX